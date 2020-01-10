COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (October 19, 2019) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jeremy MacDonald, attached to Navy Operational Support Center Fort Carson, holds the feet of Naval Aircrewmen Mechanical 2nd Class Joshua McDonald during the curl-ups event of the Physical Fitness Assessment (PFA) at Ivy Physical Fitness Center located on United States Army installation Fort Carson. The PFA is performed biannually by all Sailors to determine their level of physical fitness and compliance with the Navy fitness standards.