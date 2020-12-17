YORKTOWN
Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown nominated to represent Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic for the 2021 Installation Excellence Award (Small Installation) at the Commander, Navy Installations Command level.
The Navy’s Installation Excellence Award program recognizes the top three large and top three small installations, based on their level of performance in compliance with the command’s goals and the Office of the Secretary of Defense criteria for the Department of Defense Commander-in-Chief Installation Excellence Awards.
The installation nominees were announced by Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.
“NWS Yorktown provided unsurpassed, world-class support to their tenant activities, completely focused on the Fleet, Fighter, and Family,” stated Rear Adm. Rock. “Their impressive successes clearly demonstrated a commitment to the US Navy’s overall mission.”
A few of NWS Yorktown’s most notable accomplishments include Scudder Hall Galley 5 Star Certification (11th consecutive) and numerous environmental accolades and new endeavors. The installation received the United States Secretary of the Navy 2020 Environmental Restoration Award, their 17th consecutive Hampton Roads Sanitation District Excellence Award, Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration Challenge Award, Fiscal Year 2020 Retention Excellence Award and NWS Yorktown’s ID Lab being highly praised for their mission accomplishment during COVID-19 and far exceeding expectations.
“This nomination is due to the outstanding work ethic of our Sailors, Civilians and Contractors that make NWS Yorktown one of the finest installations in the US Navy,” stated Captain Jason J. Schneider, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown.
