Unaccompanied Housing (UH) facilities at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads-Portsmouth and Northwest Annex were recently recognized for their results from the Commander, Navy Installations Command Tenant Satisfaction Survey.
Both UHs were recognized as the Platinum A-List Award Winner for Excellence in Customer Service.
“I am very proud of both teams at the UH facilities at Portsmouth and Northwest Annex,” said Capt. Matt Frauenzimmer, Commanding Officer of NSA Hampton Roads. “They work hard each day and do an amazing job taking care of the military members who call these places home. They are truly dedicated to getting to know each of the residents and ensuring that they are meeting their needs. That is exceptional customer service and I am happy that they are receiving this special recognition.”
The surveys are conducted by CEL & Associates, Inc. worldwide for all Navy UH facilities. Residents are encouraged to rate their facility and management team on a variety of facility and customer service measures.
“It feels amazing to know that we received this award,” said Denise Burke, UH Installation Program Director at Portsmouth Annex. “Our UH team works hard to ensure that we maintain our culture of outstanding customer service every day and we are all proud to do so. This is a team effort and it takes each one of us doing our part for us to be successful.”
Working hard for their customers is also something that Troy Wager, the Installation Program Director for the UH at Northwest Annex, prides himself and his staff on.
“It is very satisfying to know that we are doing our job the right way and doing the best we can for our Single Sailors and Marines,” he said.
The criteria for the award is a customer service score of 91.4% or greater and have at least 20% of the residents participate in the survey. Both UHs received an outstanding service score from the residents.
“These awards have become the standard for housing excellence,” said Burke.
Both the Portsmouth and Northwest Annex UHs received this award in 2021 and 2022, making this the third consecutive year for the recognition.
At the Portsmouth UH facility, there are seven civilians and four military members who work hard each day to provide support to the residents.
“I can honestly say I have never met barracks staff who cared so much. They go out of their way to ensure the Sailors living in their building have all concerns addressed and keep the facilities in good condition and working order,” said Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Mary Jackson. “Their attention to safety and comfort are paramount and their efforts to maintain living conditions does not go unnoticed.”
Jackson specifically recognized two UH staff members who have been there for her during her time at UH — Robert Langlais and Denise Burke.
“They both assisted me, acting way above and beyond their expected roles, taking the place of mentors and friends. They supported me through one of the most difficult personal trials I have ever faced,” she said. “Through that time, they took personal time to ensure all of my needs were met, helping me to feel comfortable, cared for, and supported. They are genuine people who care about their facility and the Sailors who live there. They make it feel like more than just a temporary place to live. Their embodiment of kindness and values make it feel like a home.”
In addition to the helpful and engaged staff, the facility also has various amenities and features to accommodate their residents and help them feel as comfortable as possible to include snack, beverage and cold sandwich machines, two gazebos, and barbecue areas with lounge chairs that can be used around the grounds of the building or on the waterfront.
“This place is a hidden gem for our residents to enjoy the great views and the relaxing environment that the property has,” said Burke.
Soon, residents and staff will have a new facility to experience as the renovations on the additional UH at Portsmouth Annex is scheduled to be complete in the next couple of months.
“We are excited to be able to support that population as we reopen a newly revamped and modernized facility that will house Sailors across our installation, as well as Norfolk Naval Shipyard,” said Frauenzimmer.
About 45 minutes away at the Northwest Annex, there is a staff of five personnel who operate the UH which has 78 rooms, three free laundry rooms, a lounge with two televisions, a pool table, and a pavilion with charcoal grills.
Although Northwest Annex is a smaller installation situated away from the hustle and bustle of the neighboring installations in the Hampton Roads area, it has many programs and services for military members and families.
“We always try to work closely with MWR to inform the residents of events happening on base that they may want to participate in,” said Wagers.
All of the military housing locations that were surveyed are eligible to participate in the CEL National Award Program for Service Excellence which recognizes those UH buildings and/or installations that provide an excellent level of service to tenants.
“I deeply appreciate every member of my entire staff for their relentless hard work,” said Burke. “It gives me great pride to be the leader of this team. Their hard work continues to inspire me.”
