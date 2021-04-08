Norfolk, VA (23510)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. High near 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.