NEWPORT, RI – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro released the Naval Education Strategy (NES) during remarks at the U.S. Naval War College change of command ceremony, where Rear Adm. Pete Garvin relieved Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield as President. The NES provides guidance to the Department of the Navy to modernize naval education to meet our Nation’s security needs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Kristopher Burris/Released)