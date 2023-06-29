NORFOLK, Va. — Sweat drips down her brow as she gets ready to lift the weights in front of her. Over 150 pounds rest on the bar. A few deep breaths; a few seconds to prepare her mind, then three, two, one, lift.
Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Adasha Hendrix is the Assistant Command Fitness Leader (ACFL) for USS Iwo Jima, and she holds National powerlifting records in deadlift, bench press and squat.
She uses the skills and mindset she has acquired in her powerlifting journey to motivate her fellow Sailors to consistently reach their fitness goals.
Hendrix said the main challenge she faces in helping others is remembering each person responds best to a different motivation and training styles.
“The way that I am with myself - I get angry when I don’t meet my goal at the time that I said I was going to meet it,” said Hendrix. “Having that mindset as an ACFL is tough because you’re supposed to help [Sailors] get their fitness goals, so I can be a little harsh sometimes.”
One Sailor Hendrix has been able to help is Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Courtney Poole.
Poole said she started her fitness journey with Hendrix after the birth of her son, and she said she has learned the importance of staying active during their time together.
“[Hendrix] is a beast,” said Poole. “She is probably one of the most determined people I have ever met. It’s hard not to feed off of that, and that makes it a lot easier to find your own motivation.”
Hendrix continues to train for powerlifting by working out twice a day, proving to herself and her shipmates that hard work and dedication can get anyone above and beyond their goals.
