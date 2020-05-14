All NEX and Navy Lodge locations worldwide have installed sneeze shields to help with social distancing and to stem the spread of COVID-19. The Navy Exchange Service Command's (NEXCOM) six business lines have been industrious and determined to get Sailors and their families what they need in this ever-changing environment. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office.