VIRGINIA BEACH
The mission of the NEX is to provide quality goods and services at a savings and to support Navy quality of life programs. This is even more important for those military members forward deployed overseas.
“The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) was contacted by leadership from commands based at Camp Lemonnier requesting merchandise support for military troops downrange,” said Dan Cougevan, General Manager, NEX Bahrain. “These forward deployed service members have no access to a NEX and their needs weren’t being met from ordering online from other retailers. We were excited to be able to extend our NEX benefit to these military members and provide them with great products and our PREMIER customer service.”
NEX Djibouti, working with NEX Bahrain, created the Downrange Program for those active duty military stationed at Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in Africa. The program allows military members to submit an order and pay for merchandise via a secure encrypted email. Once NEX Djibouti receives the order, it fills and ships it the same day at no charge to the customer. Customers typically receive their orders within 3 – 5 days.
Customers can purchase over 200 items from the NEX that include snacks, non-alcoholic beverages and select electronics as well as male and female personal hygiene and health and comfort items. Another benefit the NEX offers is that customers can order a single item vs case pack that are often required from other retailers.
NEX Djibouti tested several shipments of merchandise to see what shipped well and what could be prone to the heat and humidity and tailored the list accordingly. For example, it was determined that chocolate could not be shipped during the summer months.
“Team Djibouti is proud to launch this first-ever type program,” said Mary Esquival, Branch Exchange Manager, NEX Djibouti. “We derive great satisfaction knowing that we bring the NEX to military members who cannot come to us. They are excited about the program as well and have told us how much they appreciate what everyone has done to make it a success.”
NEX Jebel Ali, Dubai, recently created its own Downrange Program to support military personnel stationed several hours away from the store. To ensure that military members remember the Downrange Program, Clyde McCune, Branch Exchange Manager, NEX Jebel Ali, emails a new form with updated merchandise and pricing information each month to those military members who would benefit from the service.
NEXCOM hopes to further expand the Downrange Program to other FOBs in the Middle East and Africa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.