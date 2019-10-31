Virginia Beach, Va.
Navy Exchange customers can make post-holiday returns at any location worldwide through Jan. 25, 2020. This extended holiday return policy applies to original purchases made between Oct. 24 – Dec. 12, 2019, at any NEX or through myNavyExchange.com. Customers are asked to include any packaging material along with the receipt when making a return. Any returns without a receipt will be placed on a NEX Gift Card.
AppleCare/AppleCare+ Protection Plans are returnable within 60 days of purchase. Requests for returns of these protection plans after 60 days will be referred to Apple for a pro-rated refund for the days remaining on the plan.
A great gift idea this holiday season is a NEX Gift Card. NEX Gift Cards can be purchased in varying dollar amounts and has no fees or expiration date. It can be used just like cash for most merchandise and service purchases at any NEX or at myNavyExchange.com. As an added convenience, NEX Gift Cards can also be purchased at 40 Commissary locations around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.