NEX customers can make post-holiday returns at any location worldwide through Jan. 25, 2020. This extended holiday return policy applies to original purchases made between Oct. 24 and Dec. 12 at any NEX or through myNavyExchange.com. The Navy Exchange Service Command is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office.