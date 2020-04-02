NORFOLK
On March 26, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Chief Executive Officer of the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) directed the closure of all NEX Tailor/Embroidery shops, Laundry and Dry Cleaning locations, with a few exceptions.
All NEX Embroidery Tailor shops, Laundry and Dry Cleaning locations are directed to close within 24 hours of the NEXCOM’s directive and these closures include all locations worldwide. Exceptions to embroidery and tailoring, where locations will remain open include the tailor shops at Recruit Training Command, Officer Training Command and NEXCOM’s Pensacola e-commerce tailoring and embroidery operation. Exceptions to laundry and dry cleaning, where locations will remain open include the laundry plants located at Naval Station Great Lakes and Guantanamo Bay Naval Base.
NEX Dry cleaning locations will not be accepting new garments, however pickup will remain available. NEX coin-operated laundromats are deemed essential and will not close. Those facilities will continue to follow heightened sanitation and social distancing guidelines.
NEX Embroidery Tailor shops, Laundry and Dry Cleaning locations will remain closed for 14 days, or until further notice. Once all existing work is completed, NEXCOM Human Resources will assess whether administrative leave or reassignment is applicable for those associates whose facilities have been closed.
“As we’re continuing to navigate the impacts associated with COVID-19, the safety and security of all NEXCOM patrons and associates remain my number one priority,” said Rear Adm. (Ret.) Robert J. Bianchi, chief executive officer of NEXCOM. Based on the rise of Health Protection Condition levels (HPCON) across all regions and current CDC guidance, the closure of these facilities will help ensure social distancing standards and protect our Sailors, civilians, NEX associates and their families.”
NEXCOM is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of the warfighter, their families and associates. For questions regarding your local NEX and the services provided, information can be found myNavyExchange.com or contact 877-810-9030 or 001-877-432-1736 from overseas.
For questions, contact NEXCOM Public Affairs at 757-631-3439.
