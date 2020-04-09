James J. McCabe, a paramedic with Naval Air Station Pensacola Fire & Emergency Services accepted 240 N-95 masks from the Navy Exchange Service Command's (NEXCOM) Southeast Distribution Center. NEXCOM's six business lines have been industrious and determined to get Sailors and their families what they environment. NEXCOM need in this ever-changing is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office.