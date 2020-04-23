A military spouse and her grandchildren in Virginia Beach, Va., watches the We Stand Together concert by Thompson Square on Apr. 12, 2020. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM), in partnership with Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Navy Entertainment, launched a virtual month-long concert series in response to the impacts from the COVID-19 crisis. NEXCOM's six business lines have been industrious and determined to get Sailors and their families what they need in this ever-changing environment. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office.