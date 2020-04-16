NEX Lemoore, Calif., Tailor Shop associates put their sewing skills to work, making face coverings for their fellow store associates. The Navy Exchange Service Command's (NEXCOM) six business lines have been industrious and determined to get Sailors and their families what they need in this ever-changing environment. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office.