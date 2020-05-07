Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic engineers mounted their Networking on the Move (NOTM) Size, Weight and Power (SWaP) technology on, from left to right, a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), an MRAP all-terrain vehicle (M-ATV) and a Humvee for the new variant's first full system assessment (FSA) at the Naval Weapons Station in Charleston, South Carolina, last November. NIWC Atlantic cut the size of the legacy NOTM enclosure in half while also reducing the weight and power of the unit, making the SWaP variant compatible with the Marine Corps' recently fielded JLTV. NOTM SWaP will undergo a second FSA in Camp Pendleton, California, this summer.