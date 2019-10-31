PORTSMOUTH, Va.
Hospitalman Trudi Hill, a general duty corpsman assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Ear, Nose and Throat/Audiology Department, artistically created a playful painting, just in time for Halloween.
Hill, who grew up in poverty, fell in love with and taught herself art, to escape the realities of not being able to have what most kids could have.
“I’ve been an artist since I was three years old,” Hill said. “It was the only way I could express myself growing up. My family and I grew up poor, so drawing, painting and creating was a way to have something to play with as a child.”
Before joining the Navy, Hill worked as manager of advertisement for business marketing.
“While working at my old job, I did a lot of managerial advertisement,” Hill said. “I knew I had artistic skills so part of my job was to add creativity to the worksite. My store manager knew that I drew a lot so I took on the responsibility of painting the windows every month.”
Hill has been in the Navy for a little under a year and has worked at NMCP for three months. She came into the clinic on a day off to create a painting on the clinic’s windows for Halloween.
“For the past couple years, there had been a minion painting on the windows of the clinic so I took it upon myself to come up with something new and refreshing,” Hill said. “There are a lot of kids that pass through the medical center so it’s nice to be able to bring color and joy, in times of pain, to the clinics instead of having to see white walls and brick.”
