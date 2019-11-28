PORTSMOUTH, Va.
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth staff members joined together to host the Great American Smoke Out Day Health Fair.
NMCP staff assigned to the Health Promotion and Wellness Clinic and Sailors assigned to Navy Environmental Preventive Medicine Unit (NEPMU) 2 presented materials to NMCP staff and patients during the fair.
Presentations included a general wellness display with an anti-tobacco message and materials; nutritional information that explained the harms of diets high in sugar, fat and cholesterol; and mental health brochures and information.
“We’re here to get the word out about the importance of a balanced diet, nutrition and stress as it pertains to tobacco use,” said Hospital Corpsman First Class Kedric Young, a member of NEPMU 2. “You don’t have to be perfect, but there are different avenues to explore to have a complete wellbeing as a person.”
GASO is an annual health event sponsored by the American Cancer Society, every third Thursday of November, to spread awareness of the harms of tobacco products and to encourage tobacco users to quit, taking an important step toward a healthier life.
“We want to promote wellness,” said Joe Burmeister, Health Promotion and Wellness. “It is important to be able to discuss the risks of using tobacco products. Lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women worldwide.”
