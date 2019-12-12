PORTSMOUTH, Va.
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Health Promotion and Wellness Department hosted an Impaired Driving Health Fair on Dec. 4. The event featured informational pamphlets and statistics, provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to educate the medical center staff and beneficiaries. The fair highlighted information about alcohol use and affects. Participants had the opportunity to wear beer goggles and ride a bike to show how drinking changes depth perception.
“We’re having an Impaired Driving Prevention event to help increase awareness about the effects of alcohol and medications,” said Alice Fitzpatrick, Health Promotion and Wellness Department community health educator. “During the holidays, a lot of times people are mixing alcohol and medication. We want our beneficiaries and staff to stay safe during the holidays while being festive and enjoying the season. We have a lot of information about the medication interactions, the effects of alcohol and the amount of alcohol that can cause certain effects.”
End of the year holidays are a time for celebration. Office parties and family gatherings can, however, create environments and opportunities that increase the risk for Sailors and Marines to engage in unhealthy behaviors that impair driving, especially drinking and driving. Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol can have real life consequences, particularly during the holidays when there are more drivers on the road, many of them heading to or from celebrations.
Many people enjoy a drink or two, especially when socializing with friends and family, but drinking too much or too often can lead to dangerous consequences. Alcohol is the fourth leading preventable cause of death in the United States, killing around 88,000 people each year.
“It’s important to understand your limits and know that drinking is okay, but only with responsible use,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Emily Vega, Navy Environmental and Preventative Medicine Unit (NEPMU) 2.
Although the holidays are a time to celebrate, you should do so responsibly. Take the time to put a plan in place before the festivities begin, so you can enjoy time with friends and family. Celebrate safely this holiday season by being a sober driver.
