PORTSMOUTH, Va. (NNS) -- Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Hematology/Oncology Department hosted the 19th annual Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Christmas party. Almost three dozen children and their families took a break Dec. 6 from their medical treatment to celebrate the season. With parents and siblings by their side, the children enjoyed food provided by the Oakleaf Club of Tidewater (a social and benevolent club open to medical, dental, nurse, and medical service corps officers, both active and retired, and their spouses in the Hampton Roads area), played party games that were hosted for the fourth year by the entire Greenbrier Christian Academy senior class, and were the happy recipients of a visit from Santa.
The annual party gives chronically ill children and their families a fun respite during the holidays with others who understand the challenges of what they are going through. The party is for pediatric hematology and oncology patients who are currently receiving care or in long-term care, along with their siblings and parents.
As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.
