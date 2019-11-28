PORTSMOUTH, Va.
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) recently hosted a tour for Sentara Norfolk General’s nursing leadership. The tour included visits to the Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and The Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Training Center (HSBTC).
NMCP partners with Sentara Norfolk General. This partnership allows for NMPC nurses to gain and/or maintain clinical experience in treating high acuity patients in the Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit and the Trauma/Surgery Step Down Unit.
“The partnership provides our staff with the clinical skills necessary to deploy and be ‘ready for the fight tonight,’” said Lt. Cmdr. Kimberlee Flannery, NMCP’s Trauma Nurse Coordinator.
The purpose of the visit was to further strengthen the partnership by showcasing NMCP’s capabilities, and to allow leadership to speak about further expanding the partnership.
“Currently, the second group of six active duty nurses are completing their three month long rotation at Sentara,” Flannery added.
As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.
