PORTSMOUTH, Va.
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) is implementing a car triage screening process in response to the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. This car triage will allow patients with respiratory illness symptoms (fever, cough, and shortness of breath), a history of travel, and believed exposure to COVID-19, to be screened prior to entering the Emergency Department. The car triage will begin on March 20 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m and will continue daily. NMCP may expand car triage hours based on NMCP’s active duty military members and beneficiaries needs.
The car triage process is simple and efficient for NMCP patients. Those who are being evaluated for emergency conditions will proceed directly to the Emergency Department. Those who are seeking evaluation for flu-like illness or potential coronavirus infection will be directed to an outdoor area where they will be checked in, triaged, evaluated and treated by a licensed provider all from the comfort and safety of their own vehicle. During the triage process, the providers will determine if further evaluation and testing is needed or if patients can proceed home for self-observation. The car triage is primarily a screening process to determine the right course of care for patients, not all patients will be tested.
As NMCP responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are implementing additional health protection measures to minimize foot traffic throughout the organization and help to mitigate the spread of infection, enabling us to better preserve the health and wellbeing of our patients and staff. NMCP beneficiaries are additionally encouraged to call the COVID-19 Call Center, a screening advice line, at 757-953-6200 or to call/text the Military Health System Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-874-2273.
Like other respiratory infections, most cases of COVID-19 are mild and will usually resolve on its own, though it can become severe in some patients, specifically those with pre-existing or comorbid diseases. The NMCP car triage is to help those who are at high risk seek medical care. Patients who are without symptoms, exposure, or travel should stay home.
NMCP is committed to ensuring the high quality medical care for our active duty military members and beneficiaries we are honored to serve.
