Jo Adderly, a Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) registered nurse assigned to the Operating Room (OR), was surprised with NMCP’s DAISY Award during a ceremony, Feb. 18. Capt. Lisa Mulligan, NMCP’s commanding officer, and Capt. Dixie Aune, Directorate for Nursing Services, presented the award. The DAISY Award was established by The DAISY Foundation in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick (Pat) Barnes, a patient who lost his life to the auto-immune disease ITP. Barnes’ family wanted to recognize the incredible care that the nurses provided him before his death and created the award now embraced by healthcare organizations around the world.