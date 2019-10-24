PORTSMOUTH, Va.
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Diversity Committee hosted a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on Oct. 17. The ceremony featured a few of NMCP’s very own guest speakers. This year’s theme, “Honoring Hispanic Americans: Essential to the Blueprint of Our Nation,” was highlighted during the celebration with several speakers who shared their personal history and stories of their native countries.
The United States Navy celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring Sailors of Hispanic heritage. There are approximately 59,000 active and reserve Sailors of Hispanic heritage currently serving in the U.S. Navy, and their service to this country stretches back to the Civil War. Recognizing Hispanic heritage started in 1968 when President Lyndon Johnson designated a week in mid-September as National Hispanic Heritage Week to 1988 when President Ronald Reagan extended the week to last an entire month.
National Hispanic Heritage Month is a time for the United States military to honor both fallen and active duty Hispanic Americans who served in the armed forces.
As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.
