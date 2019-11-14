PORTSMOUTH, Va.
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) recognized 39 providers as master and associate master clinicians in a ceremony held on Nov. 5.
Out of the group, 23 master clinicians and 16 associate master clinicians were recognized who were either U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force or civilian staff members. Presiding over the ceremony was Capt. Lisa Mulligan, NMCP’s commanding officer. Mulligan believes that these clinicians are important assets to the NMCP team.
“It’s such a great moment and such an important thing to do to recognize the great clinicians who really make us the ‘First and Finest,’” Mulligan said during the ceremony. “It was a real privilege to acknowledge your performance.”
The Master Clinician Program first began at NMCP in 2014, and it was designed to acknowledge providers who represent the best of the best clinicians in patient care and participation in graduate education, research and professionalism.
“These folks are the total package; they have good outcomes, great patient satisfaction, and really contributing to our GME mission as well and creating a good learning environment; being mentors for our future clinicians which is so important,” Mulligan said. “And also, really doing things to help drive either medical education research or being participants in the medical staff. Several of those folks I know make big contributions through committee work trying to make this a better place.”
Honorees selected as master clinicians possessed a minimum of eight years of experience specializing in their field after completing their residency, and they will wear a gold pin designating their selection as a master clinician. Those selected as an associate master clinician possessed a minimum of four years of experience post residency and will dawn a silver pin. The honorees included civil service and active duty personnel representing the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force.
