PORTSMOUTH, Va.
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) has introduced a pollinator garden to the annex. A pollinator garden is a garden that is planted predominately with flowers that provide nectar or pollen for a wide range of pollinating insects.
“The significance of this project is to plant native species that provides a habitat and a food source for pollinator species, some of which are at-risk species in the area,” said Taylor Austin, the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads Natural and Cultural Resources manager. “It also provides a green space and attraction to local residents, active duty, and civilian personnel to enjoy and hopefully increase morale, welfare and recreation on the installation.”
Each year, a grant request is submitted by NSA Hampton Roads Public Works Department (PWD) Environmental Program to the National Environmental Education Foundation for funds to complete a project at Portsmouth Annex. This year, the pollinator garden was the focus of those efforts and a complete makeover ensued following grant approval. Over the course of a couple days, volunteers from Professional Contract Services Inc. (PCSI), Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) EV PWD, and limited duty staff helped clear old vegetation and plant new, native pollinator species.
“Through the help of local volunteers, the pollinator garden at Portsmouth Annex has the potential to attract a variety of butterflies, bees and other pollinator species that are unique to the area,” Austin said. “Future partnerships with Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) are in the works in hopes of making this site a unique attraction for both our native pollinators and military personnel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.