PORTSMOUTH, Va.
The 2018-2019 National Faculty Junior Teacher of the Year Award winner, Maj. Daniel Adams, a pediatric infectious disease physician in Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Pediatric Department. Adams received the award from the Uniformed Services University (USU) dean and associate dean for Faculty Development, at the Faculty Development Roadshow on Oct. 29.
“Receiving this award is a high honor,” Adams said. “It acknowledges my favorite part of the job, which is teaching medical students and residents medicine and pediatrics. I’m very thankful for faculty development for helping me grow as an educator. My goal is to continue getting better as a teacher and to be able to train new ones so our residency and medicine programs have the best teachers available to them.”
The National Faculty Junior Teacher of the Year Award is given to faculty who have a commitment to educating medical students in support of Graduate Medical Education (GME) Programs throughout military training facilities. This award is meant to recognize teaching innovation, teaching ability and relationships with learners.
“Major Adams is one of five teachers who have received this award this year,” said Dr. Jessica Servey, associate dean for Faculty Development. “He was selected third out of 4,200 faculty members nationally. Major Adams will not only get this certificate of award, but as well as his name and picture forever displayed on a monument at the university.”
As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.
