PORTSMOUTH, Va.
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Professional Contract Services Inc. (PSCI) staff members were recognized during a ceremony for National Disability Employment Awareness Month, on Oct. 18. Lisa Lucas-Burke, vice mayor for the City of Portsmouth, read the proclamation.
“Whereas, the city of Portsmouth takes this opportunity to celebrate the success of the Professional Contract Services Inc. (PCSI) team at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth on employing ‘The Right Talent, Right Now,’” Lucas-Burke said.
After the reading of the proclamation, Capt. Lisa Mulligan, NMCP’s commanding officer, spoke to the PCSI team about the importance of their contributions to NMCP.
“I want to thank you for what you do for Naval Medical Center Portsmouth and the outlying clinics,” Mulligan said. “You provide the best environmental services, security, maintenance and cleanliness for our patients.”
PCSI is a nonprofit organization that provides support to hospitals, military bases and private-sector clients throughout the United States. The organization operates under AbilityOne, a federal initiative for employing people with disabilities.
As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and
TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.
