Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) wins multiple 2019 Advancement Toward High Reliability (HRO) in Healthcare Awards. NMCP™s awardees are, from left, Cmdr. Jason Longwell, Cmdr. Marilisa Elrod, Cmdr. Stuart Hitchcock, Cmdr. Kerri Browne, Air Force Capt. Garrett Harrison, Lt. Gregory Booth, Lt. Carla Guarini, Cmdr. Christopher Smith, Mr. Johnny Johnson and Lt. Cmdr. Josh Barnhill. The Advancement Toward High Reliability in Healthcare Awards Program aims to recognize those who have shown initiative and commitment to the development of systems and processes that will help advance the Military Health System (MHS) towards its goal of becoming a safer, higher quality system that promotes a culture that encourages learning, sharing and continuous improvement.