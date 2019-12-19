PORTSMOUTH, Va.
Congratulations are in order for Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) for winning multiple 2019 Advancement Toward High Reliability (HRO) in Healthcare Awards. The Advancement Toward High Reliability in Healthcare Awards Program aims to recognize those who have shown initiative and commitment to the development of systems and processes that will help advance the Military Health System (MHS) towards its goal of becoming a safer, higher quality system that promotes a culture that encourages learning, sharing and continuous improvement.
The awards were presented in the following disciplines: Healthcare Quality, Patient Safety, Improved Access and Patient Engagement. NMCP was recognized for two awards in the HRO Healthcare Quality category, two awards in the HRO Patient Safety category and another award in the HRO Improved Access category.
NMCP’s Enhanced Recovery after Surgery (ERAS) – Establishment of Institutional Protocol as well as the Sustainment and Standardization of Perioperative Surgical Quality Improvements to Support a Medically Ready Force projects were recognized for the Healthcare Quality award.
For Healthcare Quality, the Surgical Services Safety Subcommittee implemented a standardized methodology for perioperative (PeriOp) process improvements called Responsible, Accountable, Consult and Inform (RACI). This engages front line staff to develop a uniform definition of the improved PeriOp process with accountability documented and implemented.
“Our Main Operating Room and clinical staff had no standard documented process, so what this project did was help to identify communication problems and patient safety risks which can occur when you have high active duty staff turnover,” said Cmdr. Kerri Browne, Associate Directorate of Surgical Services.
NMCP’s Short Term Opiate Prescribing and Intraoperative Therapy (STOP-IT) project and the Tissue Management Process project were both recognized for the Patient Safety award.
A STOP-IT Committee was established to educate, advise and direct patients and staff on opioid minimization strategies. The Tissue Oversight Committee presented a process that was implemented to make sure that tissue management was being handled and used safely.
“This award gives validation to the way that we established the program,” said Cmdr. Christopher Smith, orthopedic trauma surgeon and Tissue Oversight Committee chairman. “It brings to the light the standard of excellence that NMCP has and the impact on Military Health System; the Tissue Oversight Committee received a best practice from The Joint Commission and was also endorsed by BUMED on safety.”
NMCP’s Main Operating Room (MOR) Optimization project was acknowledged for the Improved Access award. The objective of the project was to implement sustainable process improvement changes that would optimize MOR performance. It demonstrated how a focused and determined team can maximize operating room utilization and subsequently reduce the surgical wait time for active duty service members by increasing the number of opportunities for surgeons to schedule cases in the main operating room.
“Receiving the award means that the MHS recognizes the efforts our team is taking toward attaining and sustaining high reliability in healthcare,” said Cmdr. Stuart Hitchcock. “The team is grateful for receiving the honor of this award, but also recognizes it as a charge to continue the initiative and identify new opportunities, which is exactly what we continue to do.”
