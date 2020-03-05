Adm. Christopher W. Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (Center), fills out a Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) fundraising slip as Lt. Gen. (Ret) Jack W. Klimp (left), president and CEO of the NMRS, Capt. (Ret.) Kathy Nelson, director, NMCRS Norfolk, and Rear Adm. Mark Leavitt, commander, Naval Safety Center and area coordinator for the NMCRS Active-Duty Fund Drive for the Hampton Roads region, pose for a photo during a visit to USFFC, February 28, 2020. The fund drive kicks off March 1, 2020, to raise money for the NMCRS mission to assist and educate Sailors and Marines with short-term or unexpected financial challenges and to provide a variety of local programs in support of them and their families.