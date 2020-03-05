NORFOLK
The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society’s annual active-duty fund drive is now underway through April 15 in Hampton Roads.
The NMCRS active-duty fund drive helps raise money and awareness for the different NMCRS programs offered to Sailors and Marines and their families. This year’s Hampton Roads regional fund drive area coordinator is RADM Mark Leavitt, commander, Naval Safety Center.
“This year’s theme is “By our own – for our own,” Leavitt said. “Last year, in Hampton Roads, the Society provided more than $7 million in financial assistance; and the number of financial assists totaled 10,554.”
“Our goal for this fund drive is to make 100 percent contact with all our Sailors and Marines,” he added.
The NMCRS mission is to assist and educate Sailors and Marines with short-term or unexpected financial challenges and to provide a variety of local programs in support of them and their families.
