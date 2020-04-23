NORFOLK
In an effort to support Sailors, Marines and their families during the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus response efforts, the annual Active Duty Fund Drive benefiting the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) is extended through June 30.
Those wishing to donate via allotment have until April 30 to submit their contribution form to their unit fund drive representative. Otherwise, cash, check and online contributions will be accepted through June 30, www.nmcrs.org/adfd.
“This extension allows the many command fund drive representatives to continue efforts to achieve 100 percent meaningful contact, especially with many of our Sailors and Marines operating under remote circumstances,” said RADM Mark Leavitt, commander, Naval Safety Center and this year’s Hampton Roads NMCRS fund drive chair.
Leavitt said the local NMCRS offices are on watch and available to help with unexpected financial needs. NMCRS Norfolk Director, Kathy Nelson said, “NMCRS is doing everything possible to be accessible during these difficult times while also protecting the safety and health of Sailors, Marines, families and staff members. Please call ahead to arrange scheduling and review required documentation. We ask that clients complete applications in advance, bring a current copy of their Leave and Earning Statement and arrive with an appropriate face mask.”
“I deeply appreciate the efforts and contributions made so far in support of our Sailors and Marines, especially during these challenging times,” said Leavitt. “Your support truly embodies the fund drive’s theme, ‘By Our Own – For Our Own.’”
For information regarding this year’s fund drive, Sailors and Marines can contact their organization’s fund drive representative or go online to www.nmcrs.org.
