NORFOLK
For the 5th consecutive year, the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy has been awarded the Chief of Naval Operations safety award.
This award for the 2019 calendar year is given to one ship of each ship-class on each coast, in turn making Normandy the only east coast cruiser to receive the 2019 award.
The award is for units which demonstrate outstanding contributions to fleet readiness, increased morale, efficiency, and economical use of resources through safety. Normandy received special recognition in the announcement message for continued superior performance.
“This is an extremely important accomplishment for Normandy, five years of un-paralleled safety not only increases mission readiness but lethality.” Said Capt. Charles Hampton
Hampton continued by saying, “at the current point in Normandy’s life cycle; a yearlong maintenance availability, there could not be a more appropriate time to reflect on safety. It is imperative that we continue these habits in order to ensure a safe and on-time exit from the ship yards.”
Normandy, homeported in Norfolk, Virginia, is the air and missile defense commander for carrier strike group eight.
If you would like to learn more about USS Normandy visit, public.navy.mil/surflant/cg60/pages/default.aspx or https://m.facebook.com/ussnormandy.
