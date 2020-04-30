YORKTOWN, Va.
Naval Weapons Station Yorktown was announced the winner of the 2020 Secretary of the Navy’s Environmental Restoration Installation Award April 20, 2020.
The award recognizes exceptional stewardship to protect human health and the environment by cleaning up identified Department of Defense sites in a timely, cost-efficient, and responsive manner.
“The Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Restoration team efforts not only embody the environmental stewardship ethic, but also aid in fulfilling the Navy’s national security mission,” stated Jennifer Podbesek, Environmental Director of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. “I applaud all who support our program for their tireless commitment to working towards restoring resources and bettering the environment.”
Environmental Restoration at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown (NWSY) is challenging due to the installation’s mission, size, and environmental conditions.
The NWSY Restoration team consists of representatives from Navy Facilities Engineering Command, United States Environmental Protection Agency and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
A contributing factor to the installation’s win is their involvement with the local community through semi-annual public Restoration Advisory Board meetings, two public websites, an information repository at the Yorktown Public Library, fact sheets, and announcements in the local newspaper.
“The credit for this award truly lies with our Environmental Division”, stated Captain Jason J. Schneider, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. “Their hard work and dedication ensured Naval Weapons Station Yorktown has the strongest restoration environmental program.”
