ATLANTIC OCEAN
The air was warm and sticky as Sailors stood in their service dress blues awaiting further instruction. The day had started out with a rainstorm, but soon opened up to a bright sunrise directly in front of the aircraft elevator where Sailors stood in formation aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). A time-honored tradition was underway, a solemn tradition deserving the utmost respect.
A burial at sea is a time when Sailors pay respect to fellow service members and their families. Usually, families do not participate in the ceremony due to routine operations.
One John C. Stennis Sailor was able to be a part of the ceremony, as well as give back to a family member who inspired his Naval service.
On Nov. 4, Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Frank Petrakian, from Roxbury, New Jersey, committed his grandfather, Boiler Technician 3rd Class Bob Petrakian, to the sea during a burial at sea ceremony aboard the John C. Stennis.
“I’m honored,” said Petrakian, about being the urn bearer for his grandfather. “I wasn’t able to make it to the funeral because we were underway, so I’m happy I was able to say goodbye one last time.”
According to Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Chelese Bowman, a burial at sea, also known as a sea disposition, is a long held naval tradition with roots back to the earliest seafarers. In times of conflict, the U.S. Navy would commit the remains of a shipmate when going ashore was impractical, or might jeopardize the ship’s mission.
“When we commit the remains of our shipmates killed in action, retirees, veterans, merchant mariners, and their dependent family members, we embody traditions that recognize the service and sacrifice of the deceased while displaying our ongoing commitment to their legacy,” said Bowman. “To me, it’s a huge honor. We make sure that it is done in a very professional and respectful manner, especially since their families are not there. It is like we are their family.”
It is unusual for a family member to be present for a burial at sea.
“This is the first time I have seen this happen,” said Bowman. “When we receive the cremains, we are given a folder with all their information, including next of kin. When I read the note saying that [Bob Petrakian’s grandson] was on the John C. Stennis, I notified him immediately.”
Frank Petrakian said that was all in the plan.
“My parents saw on [social media] that the ship [did] a burial at sea last month,” said Petrakian. “When my dad saw this, he wanted my grandfather to be [buried at sea]. He called the coordinators and told them I was in the Navy and asked if they could send [my grandfather] to the [John C.] Stennis so I could be a part of the ceremony.”
Bob Petrakian served in the Navy in 1953-1956 as a Boiler Technician on the destroyer USS Hickox (DD 673). After one enlistment, he decided to pursue other interests, leading a life of entrepreneurship.
“He was an interesting guy,” said Petrakian. “He was an entrepreneur his whole life. He would drop everything on a whim and sell a business and buy another. He wasn’t afraid to take leaps. He taught me to not have flat feet in life.”
Even though he only served one enlistment, Bob Petrakian inspired the next generation, his son Lex Petrakian, to join the Navy. Years later, Frank Petrakian would take that leap, and follow his father and grandfather.
“I joined because my father told me stories about the Navy as I grew up, and I thought it was cool,” said Frank. “He joined because of his father [Bob] and his stories, so there is kind of a family legacy of service.”
Those stories, Lex Petrakian would say in a eulogy at his father’s memorial, were going to be missed, but not as much as the man himself.
“I have always said, ‘One day we are all going to be sitting on a front porch telling our stories, if they’re not good, no one will be sitting with you,’” said Lex Petrakian at his father, Bob Petrakian’s, memorial. “Wow, did my dad have some stories. There were no empty seats on his porch when he told his stories. I’m really going to miss those stories, but most of all I’m going to miss my dad.”
While it was hard to say goodbye, Petrakian said he was glad to know his grandfather was where he loved to be.
“It was harder than I thought it would be,” said Frank Petrakian. “But he loved the ocean, and it’s nice to know he’s out here. To know that every time, [the ship is] out here, he’s out here too.”
The John C. Stennis is underway conducting routine operations in support of Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic.
