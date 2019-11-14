NORFOLK
Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society announced the start of Operation JINGLE (Join IN Giving a Little Extra) for 2019 holiday season. This year marks the 21st anniversary of Operation Jingle, and Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is proud to partner with local businesses to continue offering this great opportunity.
All Hampton Roads area active-duty service members are invited to participate in the annual program, sponsored by the Hotel Association and Convention and Visitors Bureaus from Norfolk and Virginia Beach.
Operation Jingle provides a three-night stay in local hotels from the 23rd of December through the morning of the 26th of December. To qualify, service members must live aboard ships or reside in one of the local barracks or single PPV housing. Commands must verify that the rooms will be used for families traveling to and from the Hampton Roads area to spend the holidays with their service member. Room availability is limited and will be reserved on a first come-first-served basis.
“Operation JINGLE gives service members the opportunity to spend Christmas with family, when factors beyond their control would have otherwise prevented it.” Said Tom Gaff, Relief Service Assistant at NMCRS Norfolk. “Operation JINGLE makes the cost of a family’s visit affordable and helps them reconnect during the holidays, which I believe would result in a significant morale boost for the program’s participants.”
To participate, commands must designate a representative as the command’s single point of contact to coordinate the delivery of applications and confirmation information with the Norfolk Navy Marine Corps Relief Society. The only charge for the room is a non-refundable reservation fee of $10.00 per room, per night, paid at the time the request is turned in. The entire reservation fee will be donated to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS). Hotels require 24 hour cancellation in the event rooms cannot be used.
“I participated in this program when I first got to Norfolk and couldn’t go home for the Holidays.” Said HN Breven Foster, stationed at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. “My family was able to come visit me here and they had a place to stay. It made my Christmas so much better!”
All incidental expenses incurred during the hotel stay, to include phone calls, laundry services, movies, room service and other meals are the responsibility of the service member reserving the room. Command representatives of underway commands/units unable to meet the 18 December deadline should contact Mr. Gaff for more details.
Deadline for submission is 18 December. Commands may request registration forms from Tom Gaff, Norfolk Navy Marine Corps Relief Society by calling 757-322-1175 or e-mail at thomas.gaff@nmcrs.org
For more information about Operation JINGLE, visit nmcrs.org
