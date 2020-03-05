MECHANICSBURG, Pa.
Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly announced the fiscal year 2020 winners of the Navy Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Awards for outstanding food service, Feb. 21.
“These annual awards encourage excellence in Navy food service programs with the objective of improving the quality of life for our Navy personnel,” said Modly. “I commend the Navy Undersea Enterprise, Surface Warfare Enterprise, Naval Aviation Enterprise, CNIC, and individual commands for their hard work and commitment to excellence.”
“Our culinary specialists are trained to excel in all operating environments across the fleet using the latest training aids and techniques available. The winners of the Ney awards represent the best in Navy food service operations and should be proud of their professionalism and support to the warfighter, ashore and afloat,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ryan J. Wodele, Navy Food Service director at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP). “Navy food service is critical to both readiness and quality of life, with their passion and focus on performing at the highest levels, our culinary specialists meet both goals.”
The Captain Edward F. Ney afloat winners representing the Navy’s Undersea Enterprise, Surface Warfare Enterprise, and Naval Aviation Enterprise are:
(1) Submarine Category Winner: USS Scranton (SSN 756).
(2) Small-Medium Afloat Category Winner: USS Porter (DDG 78).
(3) Large Afloat Category Winner: USS America (LHA 6).
(4) Aircraft Carrier Category Winner: USS Nimitz (CVN 68).
The Captain Edward F. Ney Ashore General Messes representing Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) are:
(1) West Coast General Mess Category Winner: Naval Base Coronado Galley, Coronado, California.
(2) East Coast General Mess Category Winner: Gator Inn, Joint Expedition Base, Little Creek, Virginia.
(3) OCONUS General Mess Category Winner: Ristorante Bella Etna Dining Facility, Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy.
NAVSUP oversees the development of the Navy Standard Core Menu, the Master Load List, and nutritional value of Sailor’s food options in conjunction with the Department of Defense Go for Green® initiative, contributing to Sailor readiness and ability to operate at peak performance.
In addition, NAVSUP plans to provide specialized culinary instruction to the winning commands and Culinary Specialists across the fleet.
