PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii
U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT) announced the selection of Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Jason Webley and Utilitiesman 1st Class Joseph Rubino as the 2019 Sea and Shore Sailors of the Year.
U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Jim Honea praised all 16 SOY nominees for their hard work and dedication throughout their careers, and especially during these trying times.
"I’m incredibly proud to know that we have Sailors like these representing PACFLT," said Honea. “Every one of these finalists exemplify the competency and character we desire in our leaders. They are each technical experts, leaders of exemplary character, and outstanding teammates. They’re all winners.”
Webley, assigned to the Pacific Missile Range Facility Far East Det. Okinawa, hails from Brooklyn, New York, and joined the Navy in January 2007.
"It is a blessing," said Webley. “It’s a direct reflection of the leadership and mentorship that my superiors have given me throughout my career. But it’s also a direct reflection of the hard work that my peers and subordinates have put forth with and for me throughout the years.”
Webley will be meritoriously promoted to chief petty officer as part of his selection as PACFLT SOY.
Rubino, assigned to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU) 303, San Diego, is originally from Belleville, New Jersey and has been in the Navy for 18 years.
"This is incredible," said Rubino. “I just checked in to a new command, and with the social distancing measures it’s been a challenging adjustment. But once this is all over, I owe my leadership and my Sailors back at CBMU 303 some handshakes. I would not be in this position without their support.”
Rubino will represent PACFLT in the Chief of Naval Operations’ Shore Sailor of the Year competition.
Other sea SOY finalists were:
Personnel Specialist 1st Class Barbara Karas, of Carrier Strike Group 3
Operations Specialist 1st Class Diana Park, of Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7
Yeoman 1st Class Vinish Nair, of USS Decatur (DDG 73)
Operations Specialist 1st Class Kenneth James, of Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Det. Joint Mobile Ashore Support Terminal
Machinist's Mates (Nuclear) 1st Class Britany Acker, of USS Michigan (BLUE)
Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jesus Alvarado, of 1st Marine Division
Builder 1st Class German Dunlop, of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
Operations Specialist 1st Class Jamonte Wilson, of Naval Special Warfare Group 3
The shore SOY finalists were:
Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 1st Class Autumn Yarbrough, of Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet
Musician 1st Class Vincent Moody II, of U.S. 7th Fleet Band
Legalman 1st Class Karen Bobb, of Commander, Electronic Attack Wing Pacific
Navy Counselor 1st Class Brenda Lemas, of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1
Culinary Specialist 1st Class Abraham Beck, of Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
Master-at-Arms 1st Class Ardis Finley, of Naval Submarine Support Command Pearl Harbor
Former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and former Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet established the SOY program in 1972 to recognize an individual Sailor who best represents the group of dedicated professional Sailors at each command and ultimately the Navy. Within 10 years, the Sailor of the Year program was expanded to include the shore establishment and Navy Reserve Sailors.
Due to travel restrictions and social distancing requirements resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s selection panel was held via video teleconference.
