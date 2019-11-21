The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) announces its participation in the Exchange Credit Program’s new “Pay Your Way” flexible payment plans. The new program introduces flexible payment plans designed to meet the varying needs of service members and their families through every stage of their careers. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office.