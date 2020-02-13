WILMINGTON, Delaware
Crewmembers of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Delaware (SSN 791) embarked on the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan (WPC 1136) for a river familiarization ride Feb. 6, 2020, in preparation for her commissioning in Wilmington, Delaware, April 4, 2020.
Cmdr. Matthew Horton, commanding officer PCU Delaware, and his piloting team, met with the Coast Guard personnel and pilots to review the transit in and out of Wilmington.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and tremendous honor to be able to commission a ship in her namesake’s state and waterway,” said Horton. “Because this is the first-time transit of a nuclear-powered submarine on the Delaware River, we wanted to learn first-hand from the experts who spend their careers on these waters. We received outstanding support from the Delaware River Pilots, Wilmington Pilots, and the crew of Angela McShan.”
The ride provided the crew, which includes the boat’s navigator, assistant navigator, officer of the deck, contact manager, quartermaster and supply officer, with aids to navigation, current and other factors for safe navigation.
The Delaware River is a major river on the Atlantic coast that spans five U.S. states: Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.
For more information on the commissioning of PCU Delaware, visit the Commissioning Committee’s webpage at www.ussdelawarecommissioning.org.
