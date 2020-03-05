NEWPORT NEWS
Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) marked another milestone leading up to the commissioning of the second Ford-class aircraft carrier, as Reactor Department Sailors began to operate onboard the ship this week.
Capt. Todd Marzano, PCU John F. Kennedy’s commanding officer, praised the efforts of his crew and the shipbuilder for achieving this significant accomplishment.
“The new spaces look great, and I definitely appreciate the hard work from all those involved in making this big event possible,” said Marzano. “We are putting a new generation of warfighters on the newest warfighting ship, enhancing our readiness with the best-in-class talent.”
Marzano explained the benefits of this construction milestone.
“Working aboard the ship in our permanent spaces is a huge team-win, and enables us to begin the process of taking ownership of our equipment, systems and compartments, which brings us another important step closer to delivering JFK to the fleet."
Master Chief Machinist’s Mate Gerrit Assink discussed the significance of working aboard.
“We are moving out of our temporary offices and training spaces to work onboard the ship,” said Assink. “This is significant because it allows the Reactor Department to settle into the day-to-day routine.”
The Sailors will begin working onboard PCU John F. Kennedy where they will continue their training and certification process. Assink discussed how much Sailors benefit from performing day-to-day evolutions within their work spaces, as they prepare to operate the equipment onboard.
Machinist’s Mate 1st Class William Whitley, a Leading Petty Officer in Reactor Department, is excited to experience the ship firsthand, as he and his team pave the way for the rest of the crew to begin their migration onboard.
"Things are moving fast,” said Whitley. “It’s exciting to see our team be the first in the fight, the first to take ownership."
PCU John F. Kennedy has been under construction in Newport News since 2015 and is the second aircraft carrier to honor John F. Kennedy for his service to the nation, both as a naval officer and as the 35th President of the United States.
The new technology and warfighting capabilities that John F. Kennedy will bring to the fleet will transform naval warfare, supporting a more capable and lethal forward-deployed U.S. naval presence. In an era of great power competition, PCU John F. Kennedy will serve as the most agile and lethal combat platform in the world, with improved systems that enhance interoperability among other platforms in the carrier strike group, as well as with the naval forces of regional allies and partners.
