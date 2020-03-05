Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) Program Director Mike Butler, left, and Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Marzano, cut a ceremonial ribbon officially completing the first compartment turnover to the crew onboard CVN 79. Kennedy is the second ship in the next-generation Ford class of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. The aircraft carrier is named after John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, who served in office from January 1961 to November 1963. This is the second U.S. aircraft carrier named for President Kennedy, with the former being the last conventionally powered carrier, CV-67, which served from 1968 to 2007.