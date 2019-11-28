WASHINGTON
President Donald J. Trump awarded the National Medal of Arts to musicians of the U.S. military in a ceremony at the White House today. Representatives from each branch attended the ceremony, including Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, and Capt. Kenneth Collins, commanding officer of the United States Navy Band.
“They’re not just magnificent performers, and they really are the finest anywhere in the world, they’re also courageous warriors,” said Trump during remarks honoring all of the award recipients.
“It is an honor to receive this award today recognizing the incredible work Navy musicians and the musicians of our sister services have been doing for more than 200 years,” said Collins. “These are individuals who have spent their entire lives honing their skills, and chosen to use those skills in the service of their country. I consider it a privilege, each and every day, to put on the uniform and work side by side with these incredibly talented musicians who proudly serve as ambassadors for our individual services and our nation.”
Staff Sgt. Jan Knutson, the youngest musician in the U.S. premier military bands, accepted the award on behalf of all musicians. Knutson has a Navy connection; his father is retired Master Chief Musician Jeff Knutson, who retired from the U.S. Navy Band in 2018.
The National Medal of Arts is the highest award given to artists and arts patrons by the U.S. government. The president awards the medal to individuals or groups who “are deserving of special recognition by reason their outstanding contributions to the excellence, growth, support and availability of the arts in the United States.”
Navy bands have existed since the very beginnings of the U.S. Navy. Today, there are 11 Navy bands stationed around the world, performing nearly 6,000 times a year for live audiences in the millions. Navy musicians represent the Navy and nation to audiences at home and abroad.
Additional National Medal of Arts recipients for 2019 include musician Alison Kraus, arts leader and WETA president and CEO Sharon Percy Rockefeller, and actor Jon Voight.
