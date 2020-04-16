NORFOLK
This article serves as part three in a four article-series on everyday habits that residents can adopt to prevent pollution from stormwater runoff and to protect our local waterways. The final part of this series will be presented in the next issue of The Flagship.
Stormwater pollution results when precipitation such as rain or snowmelt runs over surfaces picking up pollutants like pesticides, fertilizers, construction site sediments, pet waste, litter, etc. These pollutants can significantly degrade water quality and threaten aquatic, wildlife and human health. In addition, stormwater pollution impacts our drinking water supplies and use of waterways for recreational activities such as swimming, fishing or boating.
Runoff from our lawns, rooftops, and driveways enter into the storm drain system. This system discharges directly to nearby streams, lakes, and bays without receiving any treatment. Because of this, it is important for us to prevent all pollutants, including pet waste which this article will focus on, from being washed into storm drains.
Pet waste is not only unsightly, but also is a health risk to pets, people and our local water bodies. The problem is that pet waste contains harmful bacteria such as E. coli and fecal coliform, which can make the water unfit for irrigation, drinking water supplies, and recreation such as swimming or fishing. In addition to potentially causing gastrointestinal illnesses in humans such as Giardia and Salmonella, the bacteria from pet waste are harmful to the thousands of species of plants and animals that live in our waterways. Pet waste also contains nutrients that can lead to excessive algae growth in water bodies, which in turn can lead to fish kills and disrupting the water’s natural ecology.
Some important statistics related to these issues include:
• When pet waste decays in our waterways, it uses up dissolved oxygen and releases compounds that are harmful to fish and other aquatic life.
• On average nationally, there are 0.58 dogs per household. Each dog produces approximately 0.42 pounds of fecal waste per day, or about 150 pounds per year. Just think how much waste is produced by the pets in your neighborhood!
• A single gram of pet waste contains an average of 23 million fecal coliform bacteria that can cause disease in humans.
• A single day’s waste from one large dog can contain 7.8 billion fecal coliform bacteria – enough to close 15 acres of shellfish beds.
• EPA estimates that 2 to 3 days of pet waste from a population of 100 dogs would contribute enough bacteria and nutrients to temporarily close an entire bay for swimming and shell-fishing. Source: EPA 1993
Preventing pollution from pet waste can be accomplished by simply using a bag to pick up the pet waste and properly disposing of it in the trash. Other facts and tips to make prevention easier include:
• Always carry waste bags with you on your walks with your pets.
• Turn pet waste collection baggies inside out over your hand to use the bag as a glove when picking up the waste, and properly dispose of it in the trash. Or even better if possible dispose of the pet waste into the sanitary sewer system where it will be treated!
• Always clean up after your pet, even in your own yard. Your pet’s waste is NOT fertilizer.
• Bury pet waste in your yards at least 5-6” underground away from gardens or ditches, to allow it to properly decompose.
Other sources of bacteria include the waste from wild animals and septic systems. Because of this, it is important to not feed wild animals such as ducks or geese to prevent them from congregating in one area and causing spikes in bacteria. Also, the proper maintenance and inspections of septic systems is also important to prevent bacterial pollution to our nearby waterways.
Thanks for reading this article and hopefully you can incorporate some of these pollution prevention techniques into your everyday habits to help protect our local waterways. Be sure to pick up the next issue of The Flagship and read the final article in this 4 part series which will discuss the harmful materials found around your home and how to properly dispose of them.
