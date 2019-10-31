Purchase a Bag, Support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

This year, from October 10 – November 11, customers can purchase a $5 benefit reusable bag at select NEX locations to benefit the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. NEX customers can then shop with the reusable bag November 7 – 11 and receive $10 off a qualified purchase of $75 or more. The Navy Exchange Service Command is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office.