Military OneSource can help you take command of your move, whether this is your first move or your tenth. No matter where you're headed, the relocation assistance program can help with the heavy lifting.
The Military and Family Support Center’s relocation assistance office supports you and your family as you make a permanent change of station, or PCS, move. In addition to the resources provided at Move.mil and your local transportation office, the relocation assistance program helps you plan to make connections at your new duty station. Your installation’s Military and Family Support center has other programs and services to assist with a move, such as financial readiness to assist with establishing a budget prior to your move, the Exceptional Family Member Program and employment readiness programs.
To find your nearest program and a relocation assistance service provider, go to MilitaryINSTALLATIONS. Select the Relocation Assistance Program and your installation from the drop-down menu. You’ll find relocation assistance service providers to help you plan for and settle into your new duty station. Here’s what they can do for you.
One-on-one moving and resources for PCS moves
Relocation assistance program staff provide information, education and referrals to help minimize stress, planning assistance for your move and referrals to outside services.
Received PCS orders? Register at Move.mil now
All service members planning to use military resources during their PCS move must register with the Defense Personal Property System, or DPS, as soon as possible.
REGISTER YOUR MOVE
Your current and new installations may offer classes and workshops to help you embrace your new home, such as:
Pre-departure briefings – sometimes called "Smooth Move" classes
Newcomer orientations
Information on local child care options, jobs for spouses and other services.
The relocation assistance program office can also connect you with the installation's loan closet, if there is one. The closet can lend you some basic things for your home until your own goods catch up with you.
The sponsorship program pairs you with a sponsor who already knows the duty station. They can answer your questions and help you get settled in. Ask your relocation assistance service provider about sponsorship opportunities at your next duty station.
Services for special moving situations
Foreign-born spouses: Are you a newlywed or moving for the first time since tying the knot? The relocation assistance program can help you and your spouse with classes and referrals about immigration and naturalization processes. Staff can also help you find English language programs, translation services and advice on how to get around the local area. Learn more about support for foreign-born spouses.
Special needs: If you have a child or family member enrolled in the Exceptional Family Member Program, you know it’s important to find the right support at your new installation. The relocation assistance program can help you get the information you need – before you arrive.
Your final military move: Your last move should be your easiest, right? Most service members leaving the military, either at retirement or at the end of active service, can get a final move at government expense. You may also be able to get other benefits, including storage of household goods, travel allowances and a per diem – but benefits can vary by service branch. The relocation assistance program can help you and your family take full advantage of these resources.
Emergency financial aid: A move can sometimes put you in a tight financial spot. Relocation service providers can connect you with the personal financial management program on your installation or refer you to groups that offer emergency financial aid.
