PORTSMOUTH, Va.
Command Career Counselor 1st Class Jamie Sandoval is making an impact for those affected by domestic abuse by donating toiletries, bedding, and clothing to a local shelter in Portsmouth, Nov. 5.
Sandoval and her Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 team collected the donations throughout Domestic Violence Awareness month in October. Sandoval donated the items to the Help and Emergency Response Incorporated Shelter, or HER shelter.
Sandoval serves as a command representative for HSC 22’s-22’s Family Advocacy Program (FAP). FAP provides clinical assessment, treatment, and services for service members and their families involved in incidents of child abuse and domestic abuse.
“Instead of just doing General Military Training, I wanted to do something that would give back to the community,” said Sandoval. “So instead we’re donating goods to a local domestic violence center, including toiletries, bedding, and clothing.”
Some of the best services available to those affected are offered at the Fleet and Family Support Center (FFCS), added Sandoval. FFCS provides counseling services, representatives, and classes for building healthy relationships. They also do family life skill classes to prevent domestic violence, as well as reactionary classes, added Sandoval.
