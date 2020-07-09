NORFOLK
Admiral Christopher W. Grady, U.S. Fleet Forces commander, promotes Rear Admiral Fred I. Pyle in a frocking ceremony at Navy Warfare Development Command. The promotion of Pyle, NWDC commander, will be effective August 1, 2020. He is a native of McAlisterville, Pa., and a 1990 graduate of Pennsylvania State University.
Frocking is the Navy’s practice of allowing promotion selectees to wear the insignia of the higher grade before the official date of promotion. For an expanded discussion on the origins of this practice, please visit the Naval History and Heritage Command at https://www.history.navy.mil/research/library/online-reading-room/title-list-alphabetically/f/frocking.html.
NWDC develops and integrates innovative solutions to complex naval warfare challenges to enhance current and future warfighting capabilities. Command professionals are focused on operational-level concept generation, warfighting development, and cross-domain integration to strengthen U.S. Navy warfighting power.
