NORFOLK
As part of MyNavy HR Transformation and Sailor 2025, Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command is pleased to announce the arrival of AT/ADT eMuster, an initiative that will automate AT/ADT orders execution in the Navy Standard Information Personnel System (NSIPS).
After February 23, 2020, for all AT and ADT orders 30 days or less, instead of Reserve Sailors hand-carrying orders to supporting commands upon check in and waiting for them to be processed, command gains and pay processes will be triggered upon officially checking-in with the supported command.
“AT/ADT eMuster is similar to the active-duty processing of incoming and outgoing personnel, immediately triggering the appropriate pay processes for Reservists upon checking-in with their supported commands,” said Rear Adm. John Schommer, commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command. “It’s one more way we are ensuring our Reservists are being paid for their hard work quickly and easily.”
According to Tom Trotter, deputy for manpower and personnel at CNRFC, eMuster, which was deployed Feb. 23, eliminates the need for gaining commands to manually process AT/ADT orders, which historically resulted in the delay of compensation and pay for gained Sailors.
“Selected Reserve Sailors execute approximately over 100,000 Annual Training (AT) and Active Duty Training (ADT) orders annually to support Total Force readiness and missions,” said Trotter. “AT/ADT eMuster will help us considerably reduce delayed compensation for our Reservists.”
Orders for 31 days or more will still require hard copies with signatures until this Fall, when additional system upgrades are expected to be complete. Additionally, while AT/ADT eMuster eliminates the need for hand-carrying orders for pay processing, Sailors are still encouraged to print and travel with hard-copy orders in case of an emergency.
Chief Personnel Specialist Chaunda Lacy, CNRFC’s Reserve pay assistance team leading chief petty officer, also shared how AT/ADT eMuster will make it easier for Reservists to file travel claims.
“Another added benefit of the new electronic process is that Sailors can download an ‘Orders Signature Page’ from their NSIPS Member Self-Service account for easy uploading to Defense Travel System when filing their expense report,” said Lacy. “Scanning and uploading signed orders to DTS will no longer be necessary.”
Schommer reminds Sailors that while AT/ADT eMuster will help reduce pay issues for AT/ADT orders, the improvements to Reserve pay and administrative process and systems aren’t over.
“Your Navy and Navy Reserve leadership remain focused on delivering the best possible service to ensure Navy Reserve readiness and lethality, and will continue to listen, engage, and improve administrative processes for all Navy Reserve Sailors,” said Schommer.
For resolving any Reserve pay issue, Reservists should follow the official guidance in ALNAVRESFOR 017/19, which outlines the pay and travel claim process for Navy Reserve Sailors executing active duty orders.
