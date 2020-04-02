NORFOLK
This article serves as part one in a four article-series on everyday habits that residents can adopt to prevent pollution from stormwater runoff and to protect our local waterways. Following parts of this series will be presented in future issues of The Flagship.
Have you ever wondered what you can do to help protect the rivers, streams, and waterways near your home? In addition to serving as our drinking water supplies, these water bodies also provide us with various recreational activities and beautiful scenery. This article is the first of a four-part series to provide you with more information on the common sources of pollution from our everyday activities and, more importantly, habits that you can adopt to prevent this pollution.
Stormwater runoff results when rain cannot soak into the ground because of impervious surfaces such as roads and rooftops. Stormwater pollution results when stormwater picks up, carries, and discharges various pollutants into storm drains or ditches, and ultimately into the downstream waterways. Pollutants include items such as pesticides, fertilizers, construction site sediments, pet waste, litter, and other items. Prevention of stormwater pollution is important to:
• Prevent contamination of drinking water sources
• Protect our precious water resources for recreational activities such as fishing, swimming, and boating
• Protect plant and animal habitats
• Preserve the natural beauty of our landscape
First, it is important to understand the difference between the sanitary system and the storm drain system. The illustration shows how water from our sinks, showers and bathtubs, clothes washing machines, and dish washers all enter the sanitary system via pipes that are connected to a wastewater treatment plant. Pollutants from these waters then are removed by the treatment plant before being discharged.
By contrast, stormwater, which runs off our rooftops, driveways, roads, and lawns, enters into the storm drain system and discharges directly to nearby streams, lakes or bays without receiving any treatment.
You may have noticed decals near storm drains indicating that the storm drains flow directly to a nearby waterway. NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic installs these decals to educate residents and employees of the Navy installations on stormwater pollution prevention.
Common sources of pollution in the stormwater runoff from our lawns include pet waste, fertilizers, pesticides, lawn clippings and leaves, and other substances which may be left uncovered (such as dirt piles, salt piles, paints, oils, etc.). In addition, car maintenance activities such as oil changes and car washing can contribute to stormwater pollution when oil and detergent run into the gutter. Remember to collect all used oil and dispose of it properly. When washing a car, it’s better to wash on grass, which filters the contaminants, or to use a commercial car wash.
Thanks for reading and be sure to pick up the next issue of The Flagship to read article 2 in this series which will provide some specific examples of everyday activities to prevent stormwater pollution from automotive, home pool, and lawn care maintenance activities.
