Norfolk
A retired Navy corpsman joins Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA) staff as deputy director of Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO).
Mr. Lee Walker served 26 years as a Corpsman, the last six of which he found his passion for EEO. Walker negotiated a duty assignment with his detailer, requesting an assignment on the East Coast. The detailer agreed, if Walker would report to a ship. Since there were no shipboard billets available for a chief hospital corpsman at the time, he had to take a special duty assignment. The only special duty assignments available were Equal Opportunity Advisors (EOAs). During his tour as an EOA, he fell in love with the program and decided it would be his second career just a few years later. In the last ten years after his retirement, Walker served multiple agencies and commands to include the Department of Homeland Security Immigration, Custom, and Enforcement, Naval Sea Systems Command, Norfolk Naval Shipyard and others before landing the opportunity of working under Rear Adm. Charles Rock at CNRMA. Walker’s expertise and passion for EEO is nothing short of an asset to the team.
In his new role as Deputy Director of EEO at CNRMA, Walker’s responsibility is to administer Rock’s plan as it relates to EEO policy in the current racial, economical and global pandemic environment. When asked about his goals for CNRMA, Walker stated, “The Commander has made it clear that he wants a robust EEO program to include a diversity and inclusion initiative that will allow employees to feel safe and free of restraints to discuss their feelings, needs, and concerns during these challenging times.” Walker explained that during their first brief, Rock requested a plan of action to engage the CNRMA family in open and honest conversation to ensure his vision of inclusion, diversity and safety while taking concerns and complaints seriously.
“I have tasked the EEO staff to develop a CNRMA diversity and inclusion initiative which we are calling Building Trust Through Transparency,” said Walker. “As part of the plan, we are developing different topics and scenarios that we hope will engage the employees of CNRMA to participate in one-on-one conversations, focus groups, and specific surveys related to current events including: racial tension, gender and sexual orientation discrimination, and reprisal to name a few.”
When asked about his experience at CNRMA so far, he responded that it was overwhelmingly pleasant. “Everyone that I have encountered has expressed excitement and anticipation of having me join the Region Mid-Atlantic team,” said Walker. “As far as my initial observations, as limited as they are, I am nothing short of impressed with the organization considering my time onboard and the current state of affairs. Each activity is different, has different missions and visions, different geographical locations, different organizational structures and cultures and different dynamics. EEO is about policy and practice. The policy is the same everywhere; however, the practice tends to be unique to the activity.”
With 26 years of active-duty experience and ten years in the EEO field as a civilian, Walker has practically seen it all. He plans to bring Rock’s vision to life at CNRMA through action, expertise and initiative to promote an inclusive environment for all personnel.
