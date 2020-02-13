VIRGINIA BEACH
Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106’s Rhino Demo Team announced their air show schedule for the 2020 season.
The team consists of pilots, weapon systems officers (WSOs) and maintenance crew. The mission objective of the Rhino Demo Team is to share the rich heritage of Naval Aviation and display the hard work and dedication of service members of the U.S. Navy to the public.
Cmdr. Dan Catlin, commanding officer, VFA-106, discussed the purpose of the team.
“The demo flight profile highlights the mobility, versatility, and power of the most lethal, carrier-based Strike Fighter aircraft in the world, the F/A-18F Super Hornet, nicknamed the ‘Rhino’,” said Catlin. “The team also works with the Navy Legacy Flight Program to exhibit the lineage of Naval Aviation to the civilian community.”
Lt. Shane Brady, pilot assigned to VFA-106 discussed the experience he has gained from leading the team.
“While the Rhino Demo Team is known for demonstrating amazing maneuvers that are used in training and combat flights, it’s the camaraderie, teamwork, and job satisfaction we gain from educating attendees to these air shows about Naval Aviation,” said Brady.
The Rhino Demo Team will fly the F/A-18F to 11 different air shows throughout the United States in 2020:
April 18, Thunder Over Louisville (Louisville, KY)
May 23-24, Hyundai Air & Sea Show (Miami Beach, FL)
June 5-7, Wildwood Air Show (North Wildwood, NJ)
June 13-14, Ocean City Air Show (Ocean City, MD)
July 4, Thunder Over North Beach (Racine, WI)
July 23-26, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh (Oshkosh, WI)
August 15-16, Chicago Air & Water Show (Chicago, IL)
August 29-30, New York Air Show (New Windsor, NY)
September 19-20, NAS Oceana Air Show (Virginia Beach, VA)
October 10-11, Wings Over Houston Air Show (Houston, TX)
November 14-15, JBSA Air Show (San Antonio, TX)
VFA-106, also known as the “Gladiators”, is located at Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana. As the East Coast Super Hornet Fleet Replacement Squadron, VFA-106 is comprised of over 200 Officers and 1,340 Sailors who are committed to training the next generation of Strike Fighter aircrew in the tactical employment of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.
Air show sites are selected in support of Department of Defense objectives and in the interest of the armed services, with safety as the primary consideration. Performances greatly assist in recruiting and retention goals for the military services, enhance esprit de corps among uniformed men and women, and demonstrate the professional skills and capabilities of the naval services to the American public and U.S. allies.
