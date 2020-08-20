An F/A-18E assigned to the “Dambusters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 prepares to launch off the flight deck of America’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while conducting operations in the South China Sea, Aug. 14, 2020. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.