NORFOLK
Naval Safety Center (NAVSAFECEN) and members of the Navy and Marine Corps Physiological Event Rapid Response Teams (PERRT) were recognized Oct. 14, 2019, with a team achievement award for their collaborative efforts to decrease physiological events.
The SAFE Association, a non-profit organization that facilitates a common ground for safety-minded professionals, bestowed the award. The award highlights the front-line investigative efforts by PERRT members to identify potential contributory and causal factors to help determine the root causes of unexplained physiological events (PE).
NAVSAFECEN supports the team’s efforts by providing feedback to the fleet in its role as the Navy’s and Marine Corps’ safety advocate to preserve warfighting capability and combat lethality by identifying hazards and reducing risk to people and resources.
The lines of evidence provided by the teams are a front line defense against future PEs, contributing to how the fleet can better understand, respond and mitigate the occurrence of PEs, said Cmdr. Corey Littel, NAVSAFECEN Aeromedical Division.
“The teams’ efforts contributed significantly to a decrease in PEs by 25 percent between 2018 and 2019,” Littel said.
A physiological event happens when pilots and aircrew experience loss in performance due to an aircraft or aircrew systems’ malfunction during flight. Physiological events are the number one safety concern for Commander, Naval Air Forces, according to the award nomination.
The PERRTs were formed in 2017 in response to high rates of PEs at the time. The 18 teams are comprised of safety, aeromedical and maintenance experts that provide the front line education and training to tactical aviation aircrew, Littel said.
“The increase in the knowledge base as a result of the PERRTs’ collective and holistic approach to PE investigations has produced better knowledge products with which to train our aircrew on the risks associated with PEs, and how the medical and maintenance communities are now responding to affected aircrew and aircraft to lessen future PE frequency,” he said.
“However, it is unlikely that PEs will become eradicated because of the intricate relationship between human and machine,” Littel said.
“Human Systems Integration is always a challenge, and until such time that we have better technology available to monitor the performance of the human within the machine, it will be difficult, in my opinion, to determine with 100 percent certainty what is happening to our pilots when certain systems degrade in flight,” he said.
The systems that support our aircrew within the machine are being equipped with the latest technology to monitor, record and alert the aircrew and maintainers of existing or potential failures, Littel said.
“That is a huge step forward with understanding the root causes behind all types of physiologic episodes,” Littel said. “The goal is to have technology that would monitor and alert aircrew in a similar fashion while also providing data to the aeromedical community on in-flight human performance. Obtaining objective human data from within the cockpit remains a significant challenge.”
